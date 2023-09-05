Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou
JOHANNESBURG - Frank “Jingles” Pereira has been remembered as a consistent, reliable, dependable, honest, strong and very caring person.
Pereira’s passing at the age of 77 was confirmed by his former club Kaizer Chiefs on Monday.
Jingles played for Chiefs between 1979 and 1984 and was part of the quadruple winning side in 1981.
The Portugal-born South African star helped the club win 10 trophies in the space of just four years and was the top goal scorer in the South African top flight in 1973 with Cape Town City, where he netted 26 goals.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, former teammate Lucky Stylianou remembered Pereira fondly.
When you join a club like Chiefs you come with a huge reputation. He came in as striker and he was converted into a centre back and he was mister reliable in that position. Having the background of being forward he knew the movements they would make and how they wanted to try and score, he dismantled everyone he played against. His success story is an amazing one and it’s an exciting story to talk about. I spoke to him a few months ago and he sounded so happy despite being sick.Lucky Stylianou, former Kaizer Chiefs defender
Stylianou added that Pereira was an amazing person both on and off the field.
What a gentleman. I would like to call him an icon. He was everyone’s friend and an amazing athlete. He was a ridiculously happy person, and he needs to be celebrated. He never said anything bad about anyone. He would always tell jokes and start songs on long trips and it’s a huge loss. He will leave a lasting legacy among the legends that played with him as well.Lucky Stylianou, former Kaizer Chiefs defender
This article first appeared on EWN : Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou
