Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update
JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to update the country on the performance of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning.
This happened on the back of a sudden leap to Stage 6 load shedding.
The power utility said the severe stage of load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units on Monday.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said since Sunday, generating units at both Kriel and Medupi power stations had to be taken offline for repairs.
“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update
More from Local
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa.Read More
Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank
Those who do choose to change banks, often do so in favour of smaller, cheaper and more digitally savvy alternatives.Read More
SABC won't pay to broadcast Springboks: 'Millions of SAns will be denied access'
The SABC will not spend the R37.7 million it costs to obtain broadcasting rights for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup games.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Cops nab traditional healer after posing as patients, court told
The healer in his testimony on Monday said that officers visited him posing as patients, where they then handcuffed him shortly afterwards and took him to the police station.Read More
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply.Read More
JHB hijacked buildings: 'We're operating without a programmatic housing policy'
The Marshalltown fire has highlighted the severity of the housing crisis in the country and Johannesburg specifically.Read More
'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money'
STOP City of Cape Town is demanding that the City lower its 'unfair and unjust' electricity tariff.Read More
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More