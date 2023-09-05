'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector emphasised that suspended advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not an employee of the Chapter 9 institution, despite her plan to return to work on Tuesday.
Mkhwebane took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night and posted that while the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office concluded, her position is that her suspension doesn't fly.
The Office of the Public Protector has since hit back, insisting that she is still suspended.
READ MORE:
-
Section 194 inquiry adopts final report recommending Mkhwebane’s removal
-
Mkhwebane: Section 194 process a 'travesty of justice riddled with illegalities'
-
MPs to vote for Mkhwebane's removal as PP and choose her successor on same day
Mkhwebane maintained that in terms of the Presidential Minute, under which her suspension was affected, it is "pending the finalisation of the inquiry".
With the inquiry now wrapped up, she believes so too is her suspension.
However, with the committee recommending she be removed, the National Assembly still needs to vote on it next week.
In the interim, the spokesperson for the Office of the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki, said that Mkhwebane is not an employee of theirs and that she was appointed by the president.
“The Section 194 Committee enquiry is a Parliamentary process, and the PPSA [Public Protector South Africa] is not a party thereto. Accordingly, in the absence of communication emanating from the president, Adv Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective.”
MKHWEBANE NOT FOR PURPOSE - DA
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has described suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s plans to return to work as a “demonstration of misplaced arrogance” and evidence that she’s not fit for office.
While the inquiry committee recommended she be removed, the National Assembly still has to vote on the recommendation next week.
Moreover, the DA maintains that until then proceedings are not concluded.
The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach: “The courts have previously found that Ms Mkhwebane has a fundamentally flawed grasp of the law and the Constitution on a multitude of occasions, and this latest frolic, this demonstration of misplaced arrogance, merely underlines that she is simply not fit for purpose.
The party said an unauthorised return to office would be contrary to Mkhwebane’s suspension “and must attract embarrassing and undignified consequences”.
“She would be well advised to reconsider. She is not doing her own cause any good, nor is she giving any thought to the consequences of her actions on the office she notionally heads.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
More from Politics
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidationRead More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT
The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More