'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty

5 September 2023 8:13 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Office of the Public Protector
Section 194 Committee

Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector emphasised that suspended advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not an employee of the Chapter 9 institution, despite her plan to return to work on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night and posted that while the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office concluded, her position is that her suspension doesn't fly.

The Office of the Public Protector has since hit back, insisting that she is still suspended.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane maintained that in terms of the Presidential Minute, under which her suspension was affected, it is "pending the finalisation of the inquiry".

With the inquiry now wrapped up, she believes so too is her suspension.

However, with the committee recommending she be removed, the National Assembly still needs to vote on it next week.

In the interim, the spokesperson for the Office of the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki, said that Mkhwebane is not an employee of theirs and that she was appointed by the president.

“The Section 194 Committee enquiry is a Parliamentary process, and the PPSA [Public Protector South Africa] is not a party thereto. Accordingly, in the absence of communication emanating from the president, Adv Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective.”

MKHWEBANE NOT FOR PURPOSE - DA

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has described suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s plans to return to work as a “demonstration of misplaced arrogance” and evidence that she’s not fit for office.

While the inquiry committee recommended she be removed, the National Assembly still has to vote on the recommendation next week.

Moreover, the DA maintains that until then proceedings are not concluded.

The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach: “The courts have previously found that Ms Mkhwebane has a fundamentally flawed grasp of the law and the Constitution on a multitude of occasions, and this latest frolic, this demonstration of misplaced arrogance, merely underlines that she is simply not fit for purpose.

The party said an unauthorised return to office would be contrary to Mkhwebane’s suspension “and must attract embarrassing and undignified consequences”.

“She would be well advised to reconsider. She is not doing her own cause any good, nor is she giving any thought to the consequences of her actions on the office she notionally heads.”


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty




