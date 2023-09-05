Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
With the Rugby World Cup kicking off on Friday (8 September), many of us couldn't get that last-minute flight to France to support our boys in green and gold BUT we can support them by wearing our home team's colours.
This year's Bok jerseys are particularly sought after since they include the newly designed collection that launched earlier this year for the Rugby World Cup.
The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey includes a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag with the phrase “Stronger Forever” inscribed on the inside collar paying homage to the Springbok's motto, "Stronger Together".
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS UNVEIL NEW JERSEY DESIGN, WHICH INCLUDES A BLUE & WHITE AWAY KIT
Struggling to find a Bok jersey or t-shirt? Here's a list of where you can get them in stores and online:
Sportsmans Warehouse
Price: R1399.90
The store has a personalised option for you to inscribe a name and number onto the tee.
(AND temporary face tattoos for R59.90 if you're feeling extra.)
Cape Union Mart
Price: ranges from R399 to R999
RELATED: SABC WON'T AIR RUGBY WORLD CUP AFTER OPTING OUT OF R37.7M FOR BROADCAST RIGHTS
This collection has been created in collaboration with Magents and all proceeds go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Bash
Price: R1399.95 for jerseys while fan tees start at R899.95
Superbalist
Price: R999
Replica jerseys, polos, caps, and flag pins from SARU are 'coming soon' according to their website but t-shirts, singlets, polo shirts and key rings are available to purchase.
RELATED: RASSIE CALLS ON MZANSI TO WEAR SPRINGBOK JERSEYS FOR #BOKFRIDAY
Les Bleus open the World Cup on Friday when they face three-time winners New Zealand at the Stade de France. Our boys in green and gold kick off their first game on Sunday, 10 September - here's to cheering from the sidelines in your green and gold!
This article first appeared on KFM : Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
More from Lifestyle
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space.Read More
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern
Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town
While we might think our dogs are well-behaved enough to roam freely, there are laws around them walking off-leash.Read More
Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love
Koer of koes? Armand Aucamp, founder and director of Koer, chats about the app geared towards Afrikaans speakers.Read More
Ford Ranger: 'I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently'
The latest generation Ford Ranger, the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4, was named Car of The Year earlier this year.Read More
World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
4 September is World Sexual Health Day.Read More
Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties
Research shows that Gen Z are more selective about drinking.Read More
Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women
Three bakkies made the list of the most viewed cars by women.Read More
More from Sport
Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou
Pereira’s passing at the age of 77 was confirmed by his former club Kaizer Chiefs on Monday.Read More
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships
Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.Read More
SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights
The SABC will not be playing the Rugby World Cup games live after failing to agree to SuperSport's terms.Read More
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite
Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.Read More
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today
The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm.Read More
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby
The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.Read More
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney
This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.Read More
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!Read More
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?
Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.Read More