Business

Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT

5 September 2023 7:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Fuel prices

Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Robert Maake, Senior Manager at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September.

This means 93 unleaded will cost R24,14 per litre inland, and 95 unleaded will cost R24,54.

On the coast, 93 unleaded will cost R23,42 per litre and 95 unleaded will cost R23,82

This is the highest increase since July 2022.

RELATED: SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes

The wholesale price of diesel with a high sulphur (0.05%) content will increase by R2.84 per litre while diesel with low sulphur (0.005%) will increase by R2.76 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin goes up by R3.70 per litre.

The large fuel price hikes are largely due to the increase in the price of Brent crude oil and the weakening rand/dollar exchange rate.

The rand weakening against the US dollar contributed around 30 cents per litre across all products.

Robert Maake, Senior Manager – Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

This month’s hike also accommodates a five-cent wage increase for pump attendants, administrative staff and cashiers at service stations.

A lower supply from Russia combined with northern hemisphere countries stockpiling ahead of winter has led to the steep diesel price increase.

Saudi Arabia has also cut down on their supply of Brent crude oil into the market.

We are using the import parity price in principle so the cost of shipping and buying these products will remain a factor. The changes can only come when we have our own crude oil and gas that we can produce the finished product from.

Robert Maake, Senior Manager – Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 947 : Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT




