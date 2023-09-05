Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
John Maytham speaks with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The City of Cape Town is looking to the Steenbras Dam as a way to mitigate the electricity crisis.
The necessary updates will not be a quick, easy, or inexpensive process but will protect residents from another stage of loadshedding.
Hill-Lewis says that the most important thing they will do is to increase the capacity of the lower dam.
RELATED: 'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money'
The lower dam is really what defines the capacity of this enormous battery to give us power when we need it.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
When the lower dam is full your battery is empty, and to recharge it you have got to pump water back to the top.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
RELATED: What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?
The City is conducting a detailed engineering study to determine how they can get more space around the dam wall.
The upgrading of Steenbras Dams is part of Cape Town's plan to end loadshedding, but the main focus remains on procuring energy from Independent Power Producers and buying electricity from citizens.
This is something that will only come to fruition in five years’ time if that… but I still think it is worth exploring.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Steenbras Dam is Cape Town's battery
Steenbras Dam holds 65 billion litres of water. Owned and operated by the City of Cape Town, it is one of six large dams that make up the Western Cape water supply system.
It’s also the reason why the City is often two stages of load shedding below the rest of South Africa.
When the electricity supply is short, the City releases stored water from the upper dam to the lower one, thereby generating up to 180 megawatts of electricity. When it has excess electricity, it pumps the water back to the upper dam where it is held ready for the next shortage.
It functions like a gargantuan battery that is charged when the power is up, to be used when the power is down.
“Steenbras is really well maintained,” says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“It’s humming along like a well-oiled machine, and that really is the secret."
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Eduard de Kock/EWN
