Meyiwa trial: Cops nab traditional healer after posing as patients, court told
JOHANNESBURG - A traditional healer called to be a State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told the Pretoria High Court that police pretended they needed a consultation when they came to see him.
The healer from Palm Ridge gave testimony in the trial against five men accused of the football star's murder.
Meyiwa was shot while at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.
The trial resumes on Tuesday with the first forensic police officer who was called after Meyiwa was killed, warrant officer Thabo Mosia, expected back on the witness stand.
READ: Senzo Meyiwa: State says it may return to testimony of traditional healer later
It was a disappointing day for the State on Monday, as the traditional healer who was called to testify failed to identify any of the accused as the man who came for consultation.
Robert Zwane told the court that a man named Sibiya, and two others came to see him for a cleansing ceremony, as they needed work. But they returned days later needing another cleansing, saying someone was injured while they were working.
He said sometime afterwards, police paid him a visit.
“The police came and impersonated themselves as patients or people that needed some consultation, and I told them that I am not examining now, I’m closed.
“Then there was an entourage of vehicles that came there in the scene, [and] then we walked into my house together with police officers.”
Zwane said shortly afterwards, he was handcuffed and taken to the police station.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa trial: Cops nab traditional healer after posing as patients, court told
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
