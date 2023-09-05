Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video
Mzansi was left shocked and confused over the weekend after late rapper Costa Titch’s Instagram account posted a live video of him.
The video making the rounds on X (formally known as Twitter), shows Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant with a location tag.
Costa Titch???? pic.twitter.com/AvDcxuc61V' Jason Nomoa (@1992sFinest) September 3, 2023
Social media was spooked because the rapper passed away earlier this year.
The Amapiano star died after collapsing on stage at the Ultra Musical Festival in Johannesburg in March.
RELATED: SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
Many found the post eerie and distasteful.
Who’s posting on Costa Titch’s insta and why' Nyashinalist 🇺🇳 (@uhsundah) September 3, 2023
whoever is running the costatitch ig account is very messy because why would you post that!?😭' Fuma (@slickwench2) September 3, 2023
Mna I genuinely hope that’s an old video of Costa Titch' gqimm shelele💎 (@MaDhlomo_) September 3, 2023
Haibo Costa Titch ??????? That insta story ?? pic.twitter.com/0HhhyrIp7f' ChelSIIUUU (@Heyyyy_Chelsea) September 3, 2023
Whoever is running the Costa Titch account is very weird. Why would you post that..' 444💜 (@astoldbysimmy) September 3, 2023
RELATED: (WATCH) Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video
Source : https://twitter.com/TheOneAgent1/status/1698323455068836194?s=20
