



Mzansi was left shocked and confused over the weekend after late rapper Costa Titch’s Instagram account posted a live video of him.

The video making the rounds on X (formally known as Twitter), shows Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant with a location tag.

Social media was spooked because the rapper passed away earlier this year.

The Amapiano star died after collapsing on stage at the Ultra Musical Festival in Johannesburg in March.

RELATED: SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27

Many found the post eerie and distasteful.

Who’s posting on Costa Titch’s insta and why ' Nyashinalist 🇺🇳 (@uhsundah) September 3, 2023

whoever is running the costatitch ig account is very messy because why would you post that!?😭 ' Fuma (@slickwench2) September 3, 2023

Mna I genuinely hope that’s an old video of Costa Titch ' gqimm shelele💎 (@MaDhlomo_) September 3, 2023

Haibo Costa Titch ??????? That insta story ?? pic.twitter.com/0HhhyrIp7f ' ChelSIIUUU (@Heyyyy_Chelsea) September 3, 2023

Whoever is running the Costa Titch account is very weird. Why would you post that.. ' 444💜 (@astoldbysimmy) September 3, 2023

RELATED: (WATCH) Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing

This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video