Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death
Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; 5 September 1946 – 24 November 1991) was a British singer and songwriter who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen.
Mercury would've been 77 years old today but his death isn't stopping his fans and loved ones from celebrating him or his epic musical legacy.
While fans, celebs and industry giants pay birthday tributes to the singer on X (AKA, Twitter), the singer's ex-fiancé, Mary Austin, will also auction off his personal belongings through the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction on Wednesday, 6 September.
All proceeds are set to go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO FREDDIE MERCURY !!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#queenfanart #freddiemercury pic.twitter.com/lFUv8RhAxU' 🕰️kris | FREDDIE DAY !!! (@choochoojam) September 4, 2023
Happy birthday Freddie Mercury 🎈pic.twitter.com/fRvgVeVXrx' Karel Valansi (@karelvalansi) September 5, 2023
Happy birthday to the legendary Freddie Mercury!' 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) September 5, 2023
He would have been 77 today. 🙏❤️#Queen #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/kOhSWjUCIH
okay but imagine giving freddie mercury yellow flowers for his birthday while telling him how absolutely beautiful, amazing and talented he is while seeing this smile as his reaction 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/XH0tpV1ciP' lenå | FREDDIE'S DAY 💛💛💛 (@fredsdelilah) September 4, 2023
Freddie Mercury performing on stage on his 38th birthday. September 5, 1984. Photo by Nigel Wright pic.twitter.com/IzFC7rSbKa' Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) September 1, 2023
Happy birthday Freddie! We love you & miss you❤️ #HappyBirthdayFreddieMercury @freddie_mercury @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/cEpnSYu0Ud' Tere♡🦋 (@tereisokayxx) September 4, 2023
Happy Birthday! Mr. Freddie Mercury!' ay-oh! (@ayoh_vega) September 1, 2023
I love your humor, muscle, all of life.
May your voice last forever...
Some Day One Day#HappyBirthdayFreddieMercury#Queen#FreddieMercury#BrianMdy#RogerTaylor#JohnDeacon #SomeDayOneDay#フレディマーキュリー誕生祭 pic.twitter.com/nFktgvlGMP
Elton John, who was one of Mercury's closest friends in the industry, penned a lengthy statement as he looked back at the life of his dear friend.
"I miss Freddie to this day," the singer said. "He was a wonderful friend - more full of love and life than anyone I've ever met - as well as a brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions."
John also expressed his gratitude to Austin for choosing his foundation as the recipient of the proceeds from his gift to the late singer. The "Rocket Man" hitmaker says the money will help him and his foundation continue their fight against AIDS across the globe.
This article first appeared on KFM : Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51343523_vienna-austria-august-08-2015-freddie-mercury-figurine-at-madame-tussauds-wax-museum-.html?vti=loumu3z7inppwxrw9o-1-10
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'
Yes, this doggo was having a ball.Read More
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!
The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.Read More
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman
Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.Read More
Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56
The vocalist suffered acute liver failure.Read More
Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video
The video making the rounds on X shows Costa Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.Read More
Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag
Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies.Read More
'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...
Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet.Read More
'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man
Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath.Read More
7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air
Production of 7de Laan has been suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain cast and crew salaries and operational expenses.Read More