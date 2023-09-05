SABC won't pay to broadcast Springboks: 'Millions of SAns will be denied access'
John Perlman speaks with Gary Rathbone, founder of Sportscape Media and former SABC Sports GM.
MultiChoice has exclusive rights to broadcast all the Rugby World Cup matches live in South Africa.
The games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and rugby channels, which come with the most expensive DStv package.
RELATED: SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights
This means only around 1.3 million subscribers in South Africa will be able to watch the games at home. Rathbone says it would be hard for the SABC to recover the money, should they decide to pay, as they rely on advertising to make revenue and there is not much time before the World Cup.
SuperSport has clauses in its deals that restrict the SABC from showing the games on any digital platforms.
Millions of South Africans should have access to this kind of thing and will now be denied.Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media/Former SABC Sports GM
It is not as if we are saying give us the Rugby World Cup at a cheap price... it is that South Africa’s national team games should be on the SABC so all South Africans can access them.Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media/Former SABC Sports GM
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : SABC won't pay to broadcast Springboks: 'Millions of SAns will be denied access'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
More from Local
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa.Read More
Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank
Those who do choose to change banks, often do so in favour of smaller, cheaper and more digitally savvy alternatives.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Cops nab traditional healer after posing as patients, court told
The healer in his testimony on Monday said that officers visited him posing as patients, where they then handcuffed him shortly afterwards and took him to the police station.Read More
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply.Read More
Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update
The address comes hot on the heels of an abrupt return to Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
JHB hijacked buildings: 'We're operating without a programmatic housing policy'
The Marshalltown fire has highlighted the severity of the housing crisis in the country and Johannesburg specifically.Read More
'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money'
STOP City of Cape Town is demanding that the City lower its 'unfair and unjust' electricity tariff.Read More
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More