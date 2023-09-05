



John Perlman speaks with Gary Rathbone, founder of Sportscape Media and former SABC Sports GM.

MultiChoice has exclusive rights to broadcast all the Rugby World Cup matches live in South Africa.

The games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and rugby channels, which come with the most expensive DStv package.

This means only around 1.3 million subscribers in South Africa will be able to watch the games at home. Rathbone says it would be hard for the SABC to recover the money, should they decide to pay, as they rely on advertising to make revenue and there is not much time before the World Cup.

SuperSport has clauses in its deals that restrict the SABC from showing the games on any digital platforms.

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Millions of South Africans should have access to this kind of thing and will now be denied. Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media/Former SABC Sports GM

It is not as if we are saying give us the Rugby World Cup at a cheap price... it is that South Africa’s national team games should be on the SABC so all South Africans can access them. Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media/Former SABC Sports GM

This article first appeared on 702 : SABC won't pay to broadcast Springboks: 'Millions of SAns will be denied access'