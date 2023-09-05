Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years. 5 September 2023 11:37 AM
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious' A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa. 5 September 2023 11:17 AM
Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank Those who do choose to change banks, often do so in favour of smaller, cheaper and more digitally savvy alternatives. 5 September 2023 10:18 AM
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe... 5 September 2023 8:13 AM
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply. 5 September 2023 8:32 AM
Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September. 5 September 2023 7:58 AM
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space. 5 September 2023 12:36 PM
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life. 5 September 2023 12:16 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks. 5 September 2023 9:18 AM
Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou Pereira’s passing at the age of 77 was confirmed by his former club Kaizer Chiefs on Monday. 5 September 2023 7:51 AM
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Cen... 4 September 2023 4:51 PM
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo' Yes, this doggo was having a ball. 5 September 2023 12:23 PM
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2! The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2. 5 September 2023 10:45 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today. 5 September 2023 10:32 AM
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
Entertainment

Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56

5 September 2023 9:34 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The vocalist suffered acute liver failure.

Smash Mouth founder Steve Harwell has passed away at the age of 56.

A representative confirmed to CBS News that he died from acute liver failure on Monday (4 September).

The vocalist, whose band was best known for hits like Walkin’ on the Sun and All Star, had been in hospice care.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably.”

Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide with multiple number-one singles.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021.


This article first appeared on 947 : Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56




Image source: Screengrab from video

[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'

5 September 2023 12:23 PM

Yes, this doggo was having a ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFK_OB8X30

Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!

5 September 2023 10:45 AM

The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman

5 September 2023 10:32 AM

Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.

Freddie Mercury wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. © radub85/123rf.com

Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death

5 September 2023 9:59 AM

Mercury's life and career are being remembered decades after his death as the world marks his what would have been 77th birthday.

A video of late rapper Costa Titch was posted to his Instagram stories. Photo: X/@TheOneAgent1 (screenshot)

Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video

5 September 2023 8:52 AM

The video making the rounds on X shows Costa Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.

Image source: Screengrab from https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/real-name-barbie-oppenheimer/

Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag

4 September 2023 12:55 PM

Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies.

Image: screengrab from YouTube @TikToker channel

'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...

4 September 2023 12:31 PM

Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet.

Image source: Video sreengrab taken from @Diplo on X/Twitter page

'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man

4 September 2023 11:30 AM

Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath.

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air

4 September 2023 9:37 AM

Production of 7de Laan has been suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain cast and crew salaries and operational expenses.

Singer-songwriter, Beyoncé. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments

4 September 2023 8:57 AM

We look back at the legendary performer's best live moments.

