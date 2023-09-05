Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman





Yes, it's Michael Keaton's 72nd birthday, today!

But, did you know... the actor's real name is actually, Michael John Douglas? Yip, Michael Keaton is his professional name - when you're an actor, you can have two names, apparently.

Known for leading roles in a wide variety of genre films, Keaton has received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards and nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Keaton gained early recognition for his comedic roles in 'Night Shift' (1982), 'Mr. Mom' (1983), and 'Beetlejuice' (1988).

But the actor gained wider stardom portraying DC Comics superhero Batman/Bruce Wayne in 'Batman' (1989) and 'Batman Returns' (1992).

Let's take a look at this and some of Keaton's other leading roles.

So, what's Micheal Keaton doing now... it seems as if the actor is celebrating his birthday beach-side, living his best life.

