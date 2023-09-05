Ford Ranger: 'I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently'





Ernest Page is a motoring journalist with changecars. co. za.

In this week's Car Talk, he shares his review of a used Ford Ranger with Pippa Hudson.

Page isn't holding back on his love for the much-loved Ford Ranger.

The petrol head took a used 2019 Ranger out recently and put it through its paces.

Page's full review from Car Talk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

South Africans love their bakkies, so much so that the latest generation Ford Ranger, the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4, scooped Car of The Year earlier this year. A first for a bakkie.

Page took its predecessor for a test drive recently.

Are all used Ford Rangers made equal?

Some of them, the 3.2 for example, you want to stay away from - there were some issues with the 10-speed gear box. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

How much do they sell for?

They go for between R450 000 to R550 000. So for R550 000, you can get a bakkie that feels modern and it's got about 100km on the clock. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

In summary:

I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

