'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University.

On Sunday, thousands of African National Congress (ANC) supporters attended the party's 2019 elections manifesto review.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa told the crowds that all of the governing party's commitments have either successfully been implemented or are close to being implemented.

Additionally, he shared a new review document of the party’s 2019 election manifesto in which the ANC set itself targets prior to the 2024 general elections.

Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success and progress within the past 30 years.

Breakfast says that Rampahosa's argument of focusing on what the party has achieved and not what they've failed to do, has been used as a way to excuse any accountability from the party.

He adds that while it's important to acknowledge the country's history, all of our problems cannot be attributed to it.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on 02 September 2023 where the ANC engaged with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

RELATED: ANC to hold 2019 elections manifesto review in Dobsonville

I think the ANC could do better. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst – Nelson Mandela University

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.