Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love

5 September 2023 11:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
online dating
Afrikaans community
dating apps
Koer- Afrikaans dating app

Koer of koes? Armand Aucamp, founder and director of Koer, chats about the app geared towards Afrikaans speakers.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Armand Aucamp, founder and director of 'Koer', who explains why the app is so popular amongst rival dating apps.

Listen below.

Aucamp explains that 'Koer' is a dating app for Afrikaans speakers over the age of 18.

The app is named after birds or lovebirds who love to canoodle or 'koer' as it's called in Afrikaans.

It's aimed at celebrating the Afrikaans language and culture with those looking to find long-term love.

Why Afrikaans? Aucamp says "Afrikaans can be part of the allure because it's so guttural, it's emotive without frills."

RELATED: AFRIKAANS RANKED THE SEXIEST ACCENT IN THE WORLD!

Aucamp says that the app has been "hugely successful with over 200 thousand downloads."

He adds that there's been an engagement after six months of the app's launch and many babies are being born from matches using the app.

While other apps are made for hookups, Aucamp says 'Koer' "is an app for the long-term."

On 'Koer', you're not allowed to share solicited or unsolicited pictures because it wants to promote falling for someone beyond physical appearances so there are features on the app to promote your personality.

RELATED: THE 'ZERO DATE': HOW TO STOP SWIPING AND FIND YOUR PERSON ON DATING APPS

Unlike other apps, 'Koer' allows you to contact anyone anonymously with a 'koer' which is a love note or message, if your potential lover koer's back - it's a match.

But potential partners can also 'koes' (dodge) your love if it's not a match.

Check it out below.

RELATED: HOOK UP OR RELATIONSHIP? HOW TO NAVIGATE ONLINE DATING

Looking for your lovebird? Download 'Koer' from the iStore or on the Google Play Store... your Romeo or Juliet might be a koer away.

RELATED: [LISTEN] HOW TO NOT GET SWINDLED ON A DATING APP




5 September 2023 11:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
online dating
Afrikaans community
dating apps
Koer- Afrikaans dating app

