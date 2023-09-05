Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love





Lester Kiewit speaks to Armand Aucamp, founder and director of 'Koer', who explains why the app is so popular amongst rival dating apps.

Aucamp explains that 'Koer' is a dating app for Afrikaans speakers over the age of 18.

The app is named after birds or lovebirds who love to canoodle or 'koer' as it's called in Afrikaans.

It's aimed at celebrating the Afrikaans language and culture with those looking to find long-term love.

Why Afrikaans? Aucamp says "Afrikaans can be part of the allure because it's so guttural, it's emotive without frills."

Aucamp says that the app has been "hugely successful with over 200 thousand downloads."

He adds that there's been an engagement after six months of the app's launch and many babies are being born from matches using the app.

While other apps are made for hookups, Aucamp says 'Koer' "is an app for the long-term."

On 'Koer', you're not allowed to share solicited or unsolicited pictures because it wants to promote falling for someone beyond physical appearances so there are features on the app to promote your personality.

Unlike other apps, 'Koer' allows you to contact anyone anonymously with a 'koer' which is a love note or message, if your potential lover koer's back - it's a match.

But potential partners can also 'koes' (dodge) your love if it's not a match.

