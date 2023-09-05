Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love
Lester Kiewit speaks to Armand Aucamp, founder and director of 'Koer', who explains why the app is so popular amongst rival dating apps.
Listen below.
Aucamp explains that 'Koer' is a dating app for Afrikaans speakers over the age of 18.
The app is named after birds or lovebirds who love to canoodle or 'koer' as it's called in Afrikaans.
It's aimed at celebrating the Afrikaans language and culture with those looking to find long-term love.
Why Afrikaans? Aucamp says "Afrikaans can be part of the allure because it's so guttural, it's emotive without frills."
RELATED: AFRIKAANS RANKED THE SEXIEST ACCENT IN THE WORLD!
Aucamp says that the app has been "hugely successful with over 200 thousand downloads."
He adds that there's been an engagement after six months of the app's launch and many babies are being born from matches using the app.
While other apps are made for hookups, Aucamp says 'Koer' "is an app for the long-term."
On 'Koer', you're not allowed to share solicited or unsolicited pictures because it wants to promote falling for someone beyond physical appearances so there are features on the app to promote your personality.
RELATED: THE 'ZERO DATE': HOW TO STOP SWIPING AND FIND YOUR PERSON ON DATING APPS
Unlike other apps, 'Koer' allows you to contact anyone anonymously with a 'koer' which is a love note or message, if your potential lover koer's back - it's a match.
But potential partners can also 'koes' (dodge) your love if it's not a match.
Check it out below.
RELATED: HOOK UP OR RELATIONSHIP? HOW TO NAVIGATE ONLINE DATING
Looking for your lovebird? Download 'Koer' from the iStore or on the Google Play Store... your Romeo or Juliet might be a koer away.
RELATED: [LISTEN] HOW TO NOT GET SWINDLED ON A DATING APP
More from Lifestyle
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space.Read More
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern
Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town
While we might think our dogs are well-behaved enough to roam freely, there are laws around them walking off-leash.Read More
Ford Ranger: 'I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently'
The latest generation Ford Ranger, the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4, was named Car of The Year earlier this year.Read More
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks.Read More
World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
4 September is World Sexual Health Day.Read More
Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties
Research shows that Gen Z are more selective about drinking.Read More
Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women
Three bakkies made the list of the most viewed cars by women.Read More