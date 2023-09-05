Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nabeelah Mia, Attorney at Lawyers for Human Rights.
In 2014, the state turned to cruel measures to control the inmates in Leeuwkop prison.
The inmates claimed that the treatment they were subjected to by authorities amounted to torture and that there was an attempt to cover up this cruelty.
RELATED: Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'
Human rights lawyers took up the case to defend the rights of the people who were exposed to what the judge said was like the events that happened during apartheid.
Mia says that this is an incredibly important case, as South Africans have a fundamental and constitutional right to be free from inhuman treatment.
The right not to be tortured is a universally recognised international law human right.Nabeelah Mia, Attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights
RELATED: Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison
She says that it is a huge finding to know that a state entity is guilty of torture and an international human rights violation.
According to Mia, a search was conducted in the cell of these inmates where the officials claimed that they found cellphones.
The judge found that there was no proof that they actually found the cellphones.Nabeelah Mia, Attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights
She says that their clients were found guilty without due process and they tried to get the attention of the head of the prison by blocking their cell to find out why they were being punished.
After this they were assaulted and tortured, including repeated beatings, shocked with electric shields, and even had a dog set on them.
During this time of assault, of torture, some of our clients were rendered unconscious because of how badly they were assaulted.Nabeelah Mia, Attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights
She adds that they were also forced into a shower under running water and repeatedly electrocuted.
While they have been successful in a civil case, Mia says they are still waiting for the NPA to charge the individuals concerned with assault and torture.
Listen to the interview above for more.
