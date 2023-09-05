Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town





Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement spokesperson.

A woman was recently walking on the Alphen Trail in Constantia when she was attacked by a Rottweiler that was not on a leash.

She ended up with multiple bite wounds and R3000 in medical bills.

This happened on a trail with signage at the entrance saying dogs must be on leashes.

Dyason says that based on the by-laws, people must follow signage that states whether or not their dog needs to be leashed.

Generally, the rule is, if there is no signboard saying it is a free running area or dogs are allowed to be unleashed, your dog must be on a leash. Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Law Enforcement

© halfpoint/123rf.com

He says there are free run areas where people can let their dogs off the leash, and you can find these on the City’s website.

