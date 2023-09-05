Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement spokesperson.
A woman was recently walking on the Alphen Trail in Constantia when she was attacked by a Rottweiler that was not on a leash.
She ended up with multiple bite wounds and R3000 in medical bills.
RELATED: Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
This happened on a trail with signage at the entrance saying dogs must be on leashes.
Dyason says that based on the by-laws, people must follow signage that states whether or not their dog needs to be leashed.
RELATED: 5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
Generally, the rule is, if there is no signboard saying it is a free running area or dogs are allowed to be unleashed, your dog must be on a leash.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Law Enforcement
He says there are free run areas where people can let their dogs off the leash, and you can find these on the City’s website.
