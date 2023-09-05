[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including an unnamed dog going viral for its ball-playing skills.

A now-viral video that was posted to a Facebook group called 'Boland Dierekliniek' shows a Jack Russell on what seems to be the beachfront at Eden on the Bay playing soccer with Table Mountain as his picturesque backdrop.

The talented dog is having a ball of a time as the video shows the dog head butting and dribbling a large tennis ball like Ronaldo, says Friedman.

The doggie's Bend it Like Beckham video has gone viral, making this little Jack Russell an international internet hit.

Friedman says that "everyone needs a smile" and yours might arrive on the other side of this video.

Friedman reports that there's just one problem with this cute little one, no one knows who posted or filmed this video so no one knows the identity of this cute doggo and who to give credit to for this video. If you do, pop us a message and let us know who this sporty spice is.

