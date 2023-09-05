Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officials are on Tuesday embarking on an inspection of a hijacked building on Pietersen Street in Johannesburg’s CBD.
One of their stops was Vannin Court, an eight-story building believed to be a haven for criminals.
The operation follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of 77 people.
City of Joburg officials & law enforcement are inspecting a hijacked eight-storey building on Pietersen Street in Joburg's CBD. #VanninCourt is a haven for criminals who use escape routes such as this shaft to evade police. There is no running water or electricity. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/q5lWc3ISV8' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2023
READ: Joburg CBD fire: Council sitting to fathom the scale of hijacked buildings
The blaze brought into focus the quality of housing in the inner city.
“The security company that was guarding this building abandoned this place because they were owed about R4 million. That's why it was abandoned and then people managed to come in,” said the Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member for Public Safety - Mgcini Tshwaku.
This article first appeared on EWN : Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
