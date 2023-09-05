Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings





JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officials are on Tuesday embarking on an inspection of a hijacked building on Pietersen Street in Johannesburg’s CBD.

One of their stops was Vannin Court, an eight-story building believed to be a haven for criminals.

The operation follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of 77 people.

The blaze brought into focus the quality of housing in the inner city.

“The security company that was guarding this building abandoned this place because they were owed about R4 million. That's why it was abandoned and then people managed to come in,” said the Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member for Public Safety - Mgcini Tshwaku.

