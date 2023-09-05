South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years. 5 September 2023 11:37 AM
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious' A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa. 5 September 2023 11:17 AM
Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank Those who do choose to change banks, often do so in favour of smaller, cheaper and more digitally savvy alternatives. 5 September 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe... 5 September 2023 8:13 AM
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply. 5 September 2023 8:32 AM
Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September. 5 September 2023 7:58 AM
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Business
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space. 5 September 2023 12:36 PM
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life. 5 September 2023 12:16 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks. 5 September 2023 9:18 AM
Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou Pereira’s passing at the age of 77 was confirmed by his former club Kaizer Chiefs on Monday. 5 September 2023 7:51 AM
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Cen... 4 September 2023 4:51 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo' Yes, this doggo was having a ball. 5 September 2023 12:23 PM
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2! The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2. 5 September 2023 10:45 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today. 5 September 2023 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents

5 September 2023 12:31 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bullying
South Korea
Bullied teacher
Harrasment

Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (Skip to 1:15).

The 23-year-old teacher wrote that she was overwhelmed by the craziness of work and ‘wanted to let go’ according to BBC.

She was found in a classroom supply cupboard by colleagues after ending her life.

This has led to protests from primary school teachers who are calling for better protection at work.

They allegedly face serious harassment and bullying from overbearing parents, who contact them at all hours with unreasonable complaints.

RELATED: 'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues

I wonder if this resonates beyond South Korea.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com
Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com

They also face issues with parents reporting teachers for unfair reasons, which makes their work incredibly challenging.

According to Gilchrist, one teacher was reported for emotional abuse for taking award stickers away from a child who had attacked another child with scissors.

In South Korea, if a teacher is reported for any kind of abuse, they are immediately suspended.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents




5 September 2023 12:31 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bullying
South Korea
Bullied teacher
Harrasment

More from World

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence

5 September 2023 1:31 PM

Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paul McCartney and George Harrison in 1964. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/VARA

Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar

5 September 2023 12:13 PM

The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent

5 September 2023 12:02 PM

Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Floods at burning man 2023. Picture: @alexia.diass/tikok video screenshot

Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story'

4 September 2023 12:45 PM

More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/stu_spivack

Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold

4 September 2023 9:57 AM

The R112 million (US$6 million) golden toilet was stolen nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump's mugshot following his arrest at a Georgia jail on 24 August 2023. Picture: @realDonaldTrump/X

Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial

1 September 2023 1:36 PM

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© eblisgalea/123rf.com

China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy

1 September 2023 11:59 AM

China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Storming of the United States Capitol in 2021. Picture: Tyler Merbler from USA via Wikimedia Commons

Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol

1 September 2023 9:27 AM

A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canadian faces new charges over alleged global sale of lethal substances / Pexels: Pixabay

Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases

30 August 2023 11:10 AM

In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding

Local Business

Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank

Local

[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo

5 September 2023 3:20 PM

Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India

5 September 2023 2:34 PM

Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings

5 September 2023 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA