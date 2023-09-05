South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (Skip to 1:15).
The 23-year-old teacher wrote that she was overwhelmed by the craziness of work and ‘wanted to let go’ according to BBC.
She was found in a classroom supply cupboard by colleagues after ending her life.
This has led to protests from primary school teachers who are calling for better protection at work.
They allegedly face serious harassment and bullying from overbearing parents, who contact them at all hours with unreasonable complaints.
RELATED: 'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues
I wonder if this resonates beyond South Korea.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
They also face issues with parents reporting teachers for unfair reasons, which makes their work incredibly challenging.
According to Gilchrist, one teacher was reported for emotional abuse for taking award stickers away from a child who had attacked another child with scissors.
In South Korea, if a teacher is reported for any kind of abuse, they are immediately suspended.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
