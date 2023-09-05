Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
Gilberto Hernández, a player from Panama’s national football team, was shot and killed by gunmen.
He was absolutely at the peak of his powers.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The shooters opened fire on a group of people in a building, killing Hernández and injuring seven others.
It is unclear whether or not Hernández was the target of the attack.
There has been a fight between rival gangs in Colón over drug-smuggling routes, which has led to a rise in the number of murders in the town.
Panama is gripped by gang and gun violence.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Panama's football association expressed their condolences to Hernández's loved ones.
Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Gilberto Hernández Bultrón, jugador profesional quien vistió la camiseta de la selección nacional y defendió varios emblemas en nuestro fútbol local. Nos unimos al dolor de sus familiares y allegados en este triste suceso.' Asociación de Futbolistas Profesionales de Panamá (@AFUTPA) September 3, 2023
Pedimos paz a su… pic.twitter.com/XXdjNmlxij
According to BBC, the gunmen fled the scene but a suspect has since been arrested.
This article first appeared on 702 : Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
