New app rates companies on how they treat black people

Opinion
Latest Local
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways' Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers... 5 September 2023 7:13 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
View all Local
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years. 5 September 2023 11:37 AM
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe... 5 September 2023 8:13 AM
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people. 5 September 2023 2:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs . 5 September 2023 4:18 PM
[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child The pressure some parents put on their kids makes it harder for them to have freedom to learn. 5 September 2023 2:12 PM
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly. 5 September 2023 1:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time. 5 September 2023 3:12 PM
Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India Proteas white-ball coach, Rob Walter, named a familiar squad, with the only surprise being the inclusion of seamer, Gerald Coetzee... 5 September 2023 12:34 PM
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks. 5 September 2023 9:18 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo' Yes, this doggo was having a ball. 5 September 2023 12:23 PM
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2! The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2. 5 September 2023 10:45 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today. 5 September 2023 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence. 5 September 2023 1:31 PM
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
View all Opinion
New app rates companies on how they treat black people

5 September 2023 3:52 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
inclusivity
Black inclusion
gender inclusivity
GrindTea

GrindTea is a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea.

Corporate professionals in the workplace. Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com
Corporate professionals in the workplace. Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

Reliable, hardworking and a team player.

These are just a few of the qualities most employers would say they're looking for in a potential employee.

But what do employees look for in a potential employer?

A new demographic-specific peer-to-peer inclusion rating platform aims to give potential employees the 'heads up' on a company by giving its existing employees the chance to 'rate it'.

Mthiyane explains what made him realise a platform like this was needed.

Number one, I got kicked out of a racist restaurant in Durban. And then I realised that policy is not enough for us to be able to transform our cities and institutions.

Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea

After that incident, Mthiyane says he began working with companies to help them build an inclusive culture in the workplace.

I was like, what if we created a platform where people could rate their workplaces anonymously...so people can tell before going into the workplace whether or not it's a good place that aligns with their values.

Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea

"The #1 rating platform where truth thrives, careers take flight, and women and people of colour find the workplaces where they belong!" boasts the homepage of GrindTea.

Sounds like a great concept, but what about those employees who have a grievance with their employer and want to use the platform for harm?

All users must be verified through LinkedIn says Mthiyane.

He also explains why the platform rates the experiences specifically of women and black people.

The platform looks at women and marginalised groups...and women and black people being at the center of that...data shows three in four employees are looking for inclusive workplaces.

Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea

And out of that 80% of black folks and 79% of the LGBTQ and 79% of of women are looking for inclusive workplaces.

Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : New app rates companies on how they treat black people




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
