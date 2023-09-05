Streaming issues? Report here
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied

5 September 2023 1:38 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
visa applications

Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly.

Africa Melane speaks to Visa Box Managing Owner, Andrea Bonalumi about what you need to know when applying for a visa.

While planning an overseas trip can be exciting, it is important to remember a visa is a privilege, not a right.

Visa application processes are not only strenuous but also costly.

The application itself can cost anywhere from R500 to R1,500 non-refundable.

Many visas also require flights and accommodation to be pre-booked prior to applying.

According to Bonalumi, these are some of the common reasons why visa applications are denied:

  • Insufficient funds to support yourself for the duration of your trip

  • If you don’t have a good-paying job to come home to

  • Not having sufficient ties to your home country – family, property, etc.

  • Immigration history (previous denials or overstaying your welcome)

If you, for whatever reason, have overstayed your welcome once, they can only but assume that you will be a repeat offender. They [immigration] work based on assumptions because that is all they can go off on.

Andrea Bonalumi, Managing Owner – Visa Box

Scroll above to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Four common reasons why visa applications are denied





