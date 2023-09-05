Four common reasons why visa applications are denied
Africa Melane speaks to Visa Box Managing Owner, Andrea Bonalumi about what you need to know when applying for a visa.
While planning an overseas trip can be exciting, it is important to remember a visa is a privilege, not a right.
Visa application processes are not only strenuous but also costly.
The application itself can cost anywhere from R500 to R1,500 non-refundable.
Many visas also require flights and accommodation to be pre-booked prior to applying.
According to Bonalumi, these are some of the common reasons why visa applications are denied:
-
Insufficient funds to support yourself for the duration of your trip
-
If you don’t have a good-paying job to come home to
-
Not having sufficient ties to your home country – family, property, etc.
-
Immigration history (previous denials or overstaying your welcome)
If you, for whatever reason, have overstayed your welcome once, they can only but assume that you will be a repeat offender. They [immigration] work based on assumptions because that is all they can go off on.Andrea Bonalumi, Managing Owner – Visa Box
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Four common reasons why visa applications are denied
