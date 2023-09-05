Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Lester Kiewit interviews Carl van Blerk, Founder of Food Sock.
The cost of living is increasing and unfortunately for many families, they've had to sacrifice nutritional meals for affordable ones.
Established in 2021, Food Sock is an all-in-one plant-based meal kit that just requires boiling water and some cooking in a single pot.
Not only is it affordable and a smart way of cooking, it's incredibly tasty thanks to the collaboration of Chef Francois Ferreira and celebrity chef and entertainer Nataniel.
For the meat lovers, there is an option of adding chicken or minced meat to your meals.
Some flavours include: chicken breyani, chicken and veggie soup, chicken pasta, tomato bredie and mac and cheese.
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.
Van Blerk says that not only have they been able to provide affordable and nutritional meals, but they've been able to create job opportunities to entrepreneurs – this is done by selling the meals for R25 to allow them to resell and make a profit.
To place an order, click here.
RELATED: 'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser
The face of poverty is changing and it is changing at a rapid rate.Carl van Blerk, Founder – Food Sock
The whole idea is to create an affordable but good meal.Carl van Blerk, Founder – Food Sock
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: food.socks.kwazulu_natal
More from Local
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
New app rates companies on how they treat black people
GrindTea is a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
[WATCH] Car wash worker MIA after crashing customer's VW Golf GTI
The incident happened at Ivory Park in Tembisa.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
The City of Joburg inspection follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of almost 80 people.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa.Read More
More from Business
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply.Read More
Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT
Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September.Read More
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years
Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.Read More
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More