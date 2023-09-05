[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Are you a cheerleading parent? How loud do you scream when you cheer on your child during a sporting event?

A soccer player in Ireland is urging pushy parents to let their children enjoy playing without interference.

He says his father did not put pressure on him and allowed him to play football freely.

"Nah, he was one of those who would stand in the corner on the sideline with his jacket on and hood up, saying nothing - that helped me."

Imagine if we just let the kids play and enjoy their sport!



Parents + Coaches 🤫🤐⚽️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/cGLyA7Jg5l ' Alan Byrne (@ancoraemparo) September 2, 2023

