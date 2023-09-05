Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel
This year’s Emirates Match officials panel at the Rugby World Cup includes FOUR South Africans!
Here’s who they are…
Best of luck to the four South Africans who will be on duty at @rugbyworldcup in France as tournament officials: Jaco Peyper (referee), Marius Jonker (TMO), Deker Govender (citing commissioner) and Stefan Terblanche (judicial panel member) 🇿🇦🫡 pic.twitter.com/P1ukKih4LD' Springboks (@Springboks) September 4, 2023
Jaco Peyper
· He will be one of 12 referees at the tournament, including the opener between France and New Zealand on 8 September.
· With 61 tests under his belt, this will be his third consecutive Rugby World Cup.
· He was appointed back in May to handle the Heineken Champions Cup final in Dublin.
Marius Jonker
· He will be among the TMOs (Television Match Officials) for the tournament.
· The 54-year-old has 30 tests and 53 test TMO appointments to his name.
· This will also be his third consecutive Rugby World Cup – one as a referee and one as a TMO.
Stefan Terblanche
· The former Springbok will feature on this year’s 30-member judicial panel. The panel will work with the citing commissioners to form the Disciplinary Team.
· Terblanche previously played at the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.
Deker Govender
· He joins the team of eight citing commissioners.
· Govender is responsible for citing players who commit any act of foul play that warrants a red card.
