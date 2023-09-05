[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Ben Koen, Associate at Ashersons Attorneys.
New month, new you?
There are many reasons why one would like to change their name or surname, however, in South Africa, you are only legally allowed to change your surname when you get married, divorced, or adopted.
Should you wish to change your surname after marriage, legally you can only change your surname to that of your spouse.
In terms of changing your name, it can be changed for religious or cultural reasons, or if you simply want to be known by a different name.
Relebogile kicks off her new series on various things that you can do at Home Affairs.
On this episode, Koen breaks down the processes and implications involved in changing your name and surname at Home Affairs.
RELATED: (WATCH) 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
The process of changing your first name includes:
- Getting an affidavit which would serve as a motivation letter: This needs to include your current name, proposed name and the circumstances which has led to the name change
- Confirmatory affidavit: Ones parent would then need to provide this to confirm the want for a name change
- Completing an application form
- Providing supporting documents: This includes a certified copy of your ID or smart card, certified copy of birth certificate, proof of residence and a recent passport-sized image
Unfortunately, because of Covid-19, Home Affairs has experienced a backlog says Koen which means that it could take from a few months to a couple of years to have the changes finalised.
To just say that you want to change your name – I'm not sure if Home Affairs would allow that.Ben Koen, Associate – Ashersons Attorneys
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child
The pressure some parents put on their kids makes it harder for them to have freedom to learn.Read More
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied
Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly.Read More
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space.Read More
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern
Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town
While we might think our dogs are well-behaved enough to roam freely, there are laws around them walking off-leash.Read More
Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love
Koer of koes? Armand Aucamp, founder and director of Koer, chats about the app geared towards Afrikaans speakers.Read More
Ford Ranger: 'I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently'
The latest generation Ford Ranger, the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4, was named Car of The Year earlier this year.Read More