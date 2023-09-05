



Relebogile Mabotja interviews Ben Koen, Associate at Ashersons Attorneys.

New month, new you?

There are many reasons why one would like to change their name or surname, however, in South Africa, you are only legally allowed to change your surname when you get married, divorced, or adopted.

Should you wish to change your surname after marriage, legally you can only change your surname to that of your spouse.

In terms of changing your name, it can be changed for religious or cultural reasons, or if you simply want to be known by a different name.

Relebogile kicks off her new series on various things that you can do at Home Affairs.

On this episode, Koen breaks down the processes and implications involved in changing your name and surname at Home Affairs.

Department of Home Affairs. Image: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

RELATED: (WATCH) 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

The process of changing your first name includes:

Getting an affidavit which would serve as a motivation letter: This needs to include your current name, proposed name and the circumstances which has led to the name change

Confirmatory affidavit: Ones parent would then need to provide this to confirm the want for a name change

Completing an application form

Providing supporting documents: This includes a certified copy of your ID or smart card, certified copy of birth certificate, proof of residence and a recent passport-sized image

Unfortunately, because of Covid-19, Home Affairs has experienced a backlog says Koen which means that it could take from a few months to a couple of years to have the changes finalised.

To just say that you want to change your name – I'm not sure if Home Affairs would allow that. Ben Koen, Associate – Ashersons Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname