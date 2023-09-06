Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000)
African Parks is taking over the farm which was previously owned by 81-year-old conservationist John Hume.
Hume poured millions of dollars into this project, aiming to protect the rhinos from poaching.
A few months ago, he stated he could no longer afford the project and put it up for auction.
It received no bids and people were concerned about what would happen next.
It is apparently 15% of the world's white rhinos.Barbara Friedman
Rhinos are facing extinction due to poaching; 448 rhinos were killed last year.
African Parks has set out its plan to safely release these rhinos back into the wild over the next ten years.
Obviously. it is sad to think that some of those rhinos might not make it, but that is the point of rewilding.Barbara Friedman
