Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
black farmers
land question
emerging farmers
Wandile Sihlobo

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.
@ dmbaker/123rf.com
@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Motheo Khoaripe talked to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo(Agricultural Business Chamber) about his latest book.

It's titled 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

RELATED: Debunking the myths about land reform in South Africa

'Two Agricultures' follows Sihlobo's first book on the agriculture sector in South Africa, 'Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity and Agriculture'.

He says this book takes a deeper look beyond the land question, focusing on the rural economy of the country.

The first question of course is to ask, where are we now as far as the inclusion of the black farmers within the South African agricultural sector? Other questions follow... how can we grow a more inclusive sector whereby we're growing the share of the black farmers participating, but at the same time ensuring that all of the other productive farmers we have in the system continue to do well.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

You could look at it as a book that offers insights about growing the rural economy of South Africa and dealing with the questions of poverty, the questions of jobs... but it had to have the historical framing which brings us to this title of 'Two Agricultures'... from a paper presented at the University of Cape Town at an economics conference in 1976. I looked back then and where we are today, and felt that the title is still appropriate.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

My intention this time around was not to write a heavily academic book, but a book which we can all grasp. I think the questions it raises are more fundamental and should be read not only by the people who are in agriculture or related sectors... I write in the dedication that this is a book for everyone that cares about bettering the country.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

It is not an agricultural book... It is not a technical book, but it tries to make sense of technical things in a way that I think concerns all of us that care about the progress of this country. Writing it in a narrative perspective was a way of delivering the message.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

I make the point that the book is not delving into history, but that doesn't mean it minimises the history of the country and its divisions... The book hits you with this fact that if you look at South Africa's agricultural sector today, black farmers make up roughly less than 10% of the commercial output.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

I explain why, which then takes us back to history... I could then help us think about how do we go forward, and that's where the book offers insights about dealing with the land question, on dealing with issues of agricultural finance... on trade, because that is one of the most important things.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

The book also deals with the issue of where our agriculture is today compared to 1994 because people tend to say, 'everything is going backwards, agriculture is also going backwards', but the sector has actually more than doubled. It also looks then looks to history to ask what lessons we can learn about the progress we made in the past, and that we can do going forward.

Wandile Sihlobo, Author - A Country of Two Agricultures

Description on wordsworth.co.za:

Nearly three decades after the dawn of democracy, South Africa has remained a country of 'two agricultures'. On the one hand we have a subsistence, primarily non-commercial, black farming segment. On the other hand, however, we have a predominantly commercial and white farming sector that is well-resourced and has access to domestic and international trade networks.

These disparities can be traced back to South Africa's painful history where, for decades, black farmers were on the margins of government support and also experienced land dispossession and livestock plunder.

A Country of Two Agricultures focuses less on history and more on the present and the future, explaining why these disparities have persisted in the democratic era, and what it will take to overcome them. It aims to contribute to a better understanding of the variety of agricultural forces, taking into account both questions of domestic political economy and external factors, as well as to bring to light new risks and opportunities.

Wandile Sihlobo offers insights into the role of agriculture in the South African economy from an agricultural economy perspective, and provides political economy insights that are rooted in the experiences of farming communities on the ground and right through the value chain.

Beyond insights on the realities this book offers the government, the private sector, and anyone interested in the betterment of the South African economy, tools to grapple with this duality, and proposes a framework for bolstering the black farming segment for growth and competitiveness - and ultimately food security.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Sihlobo




