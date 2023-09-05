[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?





McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Screengrab from King Price 'Generating Gees' ad on YouTube

In the buildup to the Rugby World Cup in France, we've been inundated with ads featuring our glorious Springboks.

Some have been really cheesy, others so effective they could bring a tear to your eye.

However on this week's Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show, our branding expert is horribly disappointed by a campaign dished up by insurer King Price.

It presents a new anthem for South Africa, inspired by loadshedding.

While Zetu Damane finds the concept to be a real downer, many viewers have given it the thumbs up.

"Absolutely brilliant.. Kudos" reads one comment.

"What a powerful anthem!" exclaims an apparent wordplay enthusiast.

The Bokke are one of the few things that are actually going right in South Africa laments Damane, so why bring the negative of loadshedding?

Motheo Khoaripe agrees.

I think we've heard of stubborn optimism, but the term that came to mind for me here was stubborn pessimism... it wasn't in the spirit of us a nation. We were so excited that we could bring it (the RWC title) back and the ad just felt for me like it wasn't in the spirit of the moment. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

That's a miss from me as well. It's just a stark reminder that maybe I might miss a game during this World Cup because of loadshedding. I think I see why they thought it might be clever, having the generator sound and its an inside joke for all South Africans but it's not working out... Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

We have so many ads that are talking about how bad the country is; the Springboks are the one thing that bring a little bit of national pride. Could we please leave that one unlousy thing and not taint it with the misery of being South African... Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Take a look at the ad for yourself below:

