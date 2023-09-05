Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
The Money Show interviews Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank.
South Africa's economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023.
This follows a 0,4% rise in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year.
Releasing the latest GDP numbers, Statistics SA noted that the number for Q2:2023 is lower than the peak reached in Q3:2022.
Stats SA said six industries on the supply side of the economy grew in the second quarter, with manufacturing and finance driving much of the upward momentum.
On the demand side, the country benefitted from a sharp rise in investments in machinery and equipment.
This included products related to renewable energy.
Despite a decline in the overall household consumption, consumers continued to spend more on restaurants and hotels.
RELATED: SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank.
While we've seen (unexpected) 0.6% growth for the second quarter we need to be careful in interpreting our GDP numbers, Weimar cautions.
She notes that at the moment we're an economy expanding at a pace of less than 1%, not exceptionally strong for an emerging market and "certainly not nearly strong enough to deal with South Africa's challenges".
We are growing, but it is literally a bit of a daily grind to just put one foot ahead of the other... and overall, for the first half of this year, the economy grew by only 0.9% year on year. That puts it in perspective.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
Weimar also makes the point that those industries doing the heavy lifting - agriculture, manufacturing and mining - contracted sharply in the first quarter of 2023 due to extreme loadshedding.
With power cuts easing slightly into the second quarter these industries had the space to recover.
Off that load base they did better. Compare that performance to last year and it's still weaker, so the outcome is really all of these distortions.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
We take a shock in terms of loadshedding, in terms of all sorts of other challenges, and these particular industries struggle. In the next quarter when things normalise a little bit their output also normalises, but in reality we're kind of drifting sideways... It's not like there's any upward traction in any of these industries.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44437828_sparks-from-the-cutting-of-steel-produced.html
More from Business
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply.Read More
Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT
Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by R1.71 on 6 September.Read More
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years
Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.Read More
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More
More from Local
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
New app rates companies on how they treat black people
GrindTea is a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
[WATCH] Car wash worker MIA after crashing customer's VW Golf GTI
The incident happened at Ivory Park in Tembisa.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
The City of Joburg inspection follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of almost 80 people.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa.Read More