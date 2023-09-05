'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
John Maytham interviews Caroline James, Advocacy Coordinator at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Parliament has published the Public Procurement Bill which will ultimately shape our tender processes for a generation.
In a Daily Maverick article, James describes the bill as 'fundamentally flawed', adding that it could possibly open up the doors for State Capture 2.0.
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.
James says that their biggest concern with the bill is that it fails to address corruption within the procurement system.
She adds that many different legislation and regulations makes it difficult to follow how procurement should be done, which James believes makes it easy to be 'abused' and difficult to identify where it's been 'abused'.
James believes that transparency in procurement processes would be an easy way to increase accountability and decrease corruption.
It [bill] just simply fails to address the complete reality of corruption.Caroline James, Advocacy Coordinator – amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
New app rates companies on how they treat black people
GrindTea is a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
[WATCH] Car wash worker MIA after crashing customer's VW Golf GTI
The incident happened at Ivory Park in Tembisa.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
The City of Joburg inspection follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of almost 80 people.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'
A Johannesburg court found that the state turned to apartheid style torture in democratic South Africa.Read More
More from Politics
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.Read More
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidationRead More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More