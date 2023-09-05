'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'





John Maytham interviews Caroline James, Advocacy Coordinator at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Parliament has published the Public Procurement Bill which will ultimately shape our tender processes for a generation.

In a Daily Maverick article, James describes the bill as 'fundamentally flawed', adding that it could possibly open up the doors for State Capture 2.0.

Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.

The entrance of Parliament. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

James says that their biggest concern with the bill is that it fails to address corruption within the procurement system.

She adds that many different legislation and regulations makes it difficult to follow how procurement should be done, which James believes makes it easy to be 'abused' and difficult to identify where it's been 'abused'.

James believes that transparency in procurement processes would be an easy way to increase accountability and decrease corruption.

It [bill] just simply fails to address the complete reality of corruption. Caroline James, Advocacy Coordinator – amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

