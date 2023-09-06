eThekwini rates boycott withholds taxes from crippled metro





John Perlman interviews Assad Gaffar, Chairperson for the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA).

Rates protesters in eThekwini are taking matters regarding failed service delivery into their own hands by withholding R1.2 million in taxes from the crippled metro.

Led by WRA, at least 20 other local formations have united to form the eThekwini Rate Protest Movement.

The WRA is encouraging residents to pay their rates into one account, instead of directly to the municipality.

Gaffar acknowledges it's not a lot of money, but believes it is "still hurting them."

The protest will continue, should they fail to reach an agreement with the municipality, and the money will be held for as long as needed.

Gaffar is urging the municipality to allocate and use their money appropriately and responsibly in the interest of its people.

We are saying enough is enough. Asad Gaffar, Chairperson – Westville Ratepayers Association

The country is in a crisis... and government constitutions need to start becoming more responsible. Asad Gaffar, Chairperson – Westville Ratepayers Association

We won't end the protest until we get an agreement in place. Asad Gaffar, Chairperson – Westville Ratepayers Association

