'Being on the sidelines is frustrating': Lukhanyo Am





JOHANNESBURG - With the Rugby World Cup set to get underway this week, all eyes will be on the Springboks and whether they can defend their title in France.

Unfortunately for the team and for the fans who love the game, one player who wont be in the mix is centre Lukhanyo Am, who was not named in the 33-man squad, due to injury.

Am fell awkwardly in a tackle and twisted his knee in a warm-up game against Argentina having also played every game of the Rugby Championship.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Am said it was tough to hear that his world cup could be over before it started.

It’s the nature of the game and these things do happen. [It's] unfortunate for me in terms of the timing of the injury. It is very challenging, the world cup only comes every four years and as an athlete, you want to represent your country on the biggest stage. Its part of the game, I did go through a rough time in trying to get over the disappointment but I am in a better space mentally and the rehab is going well. Each game you gain confidence and fitness and I never wanted to be wrapped in cotton wool during that championship. At the time it is what I needed to play and get minutes under my belt so that I could peak at the right time ahead of the world cup. Lukhanyo Am, Springbok centre

FILE; South Africa's centre Lukhanyo Am runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Argentina at The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 21 August 2021. Picture: Michael Sheehan/AFP

Am is in a group of players that are on standby should a replacement be needed during the tournament.

My energy is all towards my recovery and at the end of the day, I am on standby for the world cup and the biggest priority is to focus on that in case I am needed. For me its knowing that there is a possibility and I don’t want to miss any potential opportunity because I am not fit or ready. Being on the sidelines is frustrating for sure. Lukhanyo Am, Springbok centre

South African Rugby team played against Argentina on Saturday 29 July 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

The 29-year-old said he was pleased to see Canan Moodie selected and doing well in the games that he has played so far.

Canan is such an exciting player and he has shown his class playing at centre and at wing. We've got to give credit to the couches in backing a young player like that, and if he is able to do it at a young age then let him do what he does best. He has a great future ahead of him for sure. Lukhanyo Am, Springbok centre

The Springboks start their title defence against Scotland on Sunday 10 September.

