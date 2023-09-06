



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 5 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 04, 12, 18, 24, 5 PB 12

PowerBall Plus: 12, 26, 36, 38, 48 PB:1

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

This article first appeared on EWN : POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023