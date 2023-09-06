POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 5 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 04, 12, 18, 24, 5 PB 12
PowerBall Plus: 12, 26, 36, 38, 48 PB:1
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 05/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 5, 2023
#PowerBall: 04, 12, 18, 24, 50#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 12, 26, 36, 38, 48#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/jmelqVfbOx
This article first appeared on EWN : POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname
Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs .Read More
[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child
The pressure some parents put on their kids makes it harder for them to have freedom to learn.Read More
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied
Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly.Read More
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space.Read More
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern
Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Unless signs say otherwise, dogs MUST be on a leash in public areas in Cape Town
While we might think our dogs are well-behaved enough to roam freely, there are laws around them walking off-leash.Read More
Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love
Koer of koes? Armand Aucamp, founder and director of Koer, chats about the app geared towards Afrikaans speakers.Read More