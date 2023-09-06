



JOHANNESBURG - Braamfontein residents have described the pitfalls of living in what they called a hazardous metro, following another explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) said Egoli Gas employees were conducting maintenance on its pipelines when the blast occurred during peak hour traffic on Tuesday.

Five people were injured, while a truck and a building close to the Nelson Mandela Bridge caught fire.

This was the second blast to hit the city in just two months.

In July, the busy Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) split open following a gas explosion.

A resident said they're constantly living in fear.

“What I’m seeing is too much. Just last week, more than 100 people died just down here, then the other day, the building took fire – we are scared.”

Business owner and the founder of the Bannister Hotel, Andrew Bannister, said the city's glaring decay was a ticking time bomb.

“I’ve had enough. Going to Johannesburg, everything feels like it's falling apart.”

The City of Johannesburg pressured Egoli Gas to maintain its systems to prevent future accidents and minimise the risk of leaks and explosions.

Meanwhile, almost a week has passed since 77 people died in a fire that ripped through a dilapidated hijacked building in Marshalltown.

This article first appeared on EWN : ‘Everything's falling apart’: JHB residents live in fear after another CBD blast