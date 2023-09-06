The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm
Get out your T-shirts (you know which one) because The Rolling Stones are back!
The seminal rock band's last 2005 album 'A Bigger Bang' was the last we heard of the group.
Now, after nearly 20 decades, the rock band is set to release their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', to the world as they welcome a "new era".
The album will be launched live on YouTube with 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon later today (6 September) at about 3.30 pm (South African time).
The announcement came just days after 80-year-old Stones frontman Mick Jagger teased that something new would be coming from the band.
Jagger posted two clips of ice and diamonds forming the famous Stones logo – a mouth and tongue – with a caption directing people to hackneydiamonds.com, a site that redirects people to a countdown on the band's website.
Fallon also shared this clip announcing the news.
The Rolling Stones posted the announcement on their Instagram with the three legends looking ready to rock our worlds.
Here's to the long-awaited return of The Rolling Stones!
This article first appeared on KFM : The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_Rolling_Stones_Summerfest_in_Milwaukee_-_2015.jpg
