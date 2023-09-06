Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023
Bonne Chance to the Boks!
The 2023 Rugby World Cup takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October.
South Africa are up against Scotland on Sunday - but what are their chances of a win?
The Springboks will be hoping to continue their Rugby World Cup winning success against Scotland when they meet at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
The two sides have gone head-to-head twice before in previous World Cup tournaments with the Boks taking down the Scottish side on both occasions.
But will they be able to to replicate their Murrayfield meeting in 1999 and their St James Park clash in 2015?
YouTube Rugby fan channels 'The KiwiLads' and 'Rugbyitch' reckon things are looking good for the Boks, thanks in part to the return of captain Siya Kolisi.
Since he's come back from his injury, he's really just elevated the Boks in every single category. Just him alone makes this team a lot better.Timothy Wiley - The Rugbyitch
Duane Vermeulen is in brilliant form at the moment, definitely the number 8 option that a lot of people would go with.The Kiwi Lads
Check out the full pre-match analysis by clicking the YouTube link above.
Springboks v Scotland - Where and when:
Date: Sunday 10th September 2023
Venue: Stade Vélodrome
Kick-off: 17h45
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
How to watch: SuperSport
RELATED:An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
More from Sport
US Open: Montjane and Ramphadi kick off their campaigns on a good foot
The US Open happening from 5 September to 10 September becomes the first of the four majors to feature draw sizes of 16 players for each of the men’s, women’s and quad singles.Read More
2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish?
The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games.Read More
Boks may NEVER be in green/gold again when playing away against dark jerseys
It's International Colour Blind Awareness Day and World Rugby is getting more inclusive of people with colour vision deficiency.Read More
'Being on the sidelines is frustrating': Lukhanyo Am
Lukhanyo Am fell awkwardly in a tackle and twisted his knee in a warm-up game against Argentina having also played every game of the Rugby Championship.Read More
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel
Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time.Read More
Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India
Proteas white-ball coach, Rob Walter, named a familiar squad, with the only surprise being the inclusion of seamer, Gerald Coetzee.Read More
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks.Read More
Frank 'Jingles' Pereira was a 'gentleman and icon': Lucky Stylianou
Pereira’s passing at the age of 77 was confirmed by his former club Kaizer Chiefs on Monday.Read More
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships
Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.Read More
More from Local
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More
Why government buying land and leasing it to black farmers has had its downfalls
Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?
In an attempt to improve pass rates, schools are reportedly “culling” students that do not perform well.Read More
Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding
After a relatively calm period, the country has moved back to high levels of loadshedding and intense blackouts.Read More
How global pharmaceutical actors 'bullied' SA with hefty COVID-19 vaccine prices
In 2021, the Health Justice Initiative lodged an application with the Department of Health and south access to COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts.Read More
Cheers! South Africa still making the best wines in the world says wine expert
Despite a tough few years (Covid, loadshedding) local winemakers are still producing world class wine says Tim Atkin.Read More
[LISTEN] How tax bargaining can help citizens get accountability from government
With poor service delivery across the board in South Africa, citizens can make a difference through tax bargaining.Read More