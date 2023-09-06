Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023





Bonne Chance to the Boks!

The 2023 Rugby World Cup takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October.

South Africa are up against Scotland on Sunday - but what are their chances of a win?

The Springboks will be hoping to continue their Rugby World Cup winning success against Scotland when they meet at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.

The two sides have gone head-to-head twice before in previous World Cup tournaments with the Boks taking down the Scottish side on both occasions.

But will they be able to to replicate their Murrayfield meeting in 1999 and their St James Park clash in 2015?

YouTube Rugby fan channels 'The KiwiLads' and 'Rugbyitch' reckon things are looking good for the Boks, thanks in part to the return of captain Siya Kolisi.

Since he's come back from his injury, he's really just elevated the Boks in every single category. Just him alone makes this team a lot better. Timothy Wiley - The Rugbyitch

Duane Vermeulen is in brilliant form at the moment, definitely the number 8 option that a lot of people would go with. The Kiwi Lads

Springboks v Scotland - Where and when:

Date: Sunday 10th September 2023

Venue: Stade Vélodrome

Kick-off: 17h45

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

How to watch: SuperSport

