[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy





When in Italy... don't do as Kanye West does because what Kanye does gets him investigated.

Kanye West and his "wife" (they're not officially married) Bianca Censori are both under investigation for public indecency after a compromising picture of the two went viral while they were reportedly on vacation in Italy.

The image shows West sitting in a water taxi or boat with his pants seemingly down with some part of West's butt exposed while Censori is bent over in front of him with her head nestled in the rapper's lap.

The photo caused a severe backlash from locals and fans, leading to calls for their arrest and even deportation for "disrespecting Venice" and "crossing the line."

West and Censori have reportedly been banned from using the water taxi service in Venice, and the driver of the boat they boarded has now been identified and will be questioned as a part of the police investigation.

It's reported that a police source says that the couple is being investigated for "acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction".

Police on the case say that the couple might face legal charges for this public "intimate act."

There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies. Venice police

Did anyone else see West as a pleasure in public kinda guy?

