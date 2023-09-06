



Let's rewind to October 2022 when Elon Musk acquired Twitter - as it was known back then.

RELATED: ELON MUSK IS BUYING TWITTER, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE PLATFORM?

But what does a billionaire do when they make life-changing purchases? You play video games if you're Elon Musk.

Yes, Musk plays video games - it's what he does when he's stressed, according to his ex-girlfriend-musician, Grimes.

It's reported that Grimes told an author, Walter Isaacson who's writing a biography on Musk, that the tech billionaire stayed up until 05h30 playing a video game, Elden Ring, on a laptop he brought with him to a hotel after his social media platform purchase.

RELATED: ELON MUSK AIMS TO TURN TWITTER INTO AN ‘EVERYTHING APP’, BUT WHAT IS IT?

Grimes also shared that moments after Musk finished his gaming session, the billionaire tweeted: “I made an offer.”

So, video games to combat stress mode? Look at Musk, a real boy after all.

RELATED: WHAT'S NEXT FOR TWITTER/X? ACCORDING TO MUSK, AUDIO AND VIDEO CALLS

This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex