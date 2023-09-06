



Bongani Bingwa spoke to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:37).

Proud Boys at 2020 VCDL Lobby Day, Richmond, Virginia

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been jailed for 22 years for his role in helping to plan the 2021 US Capitol riots.

Tarrio, alongside three other members of the far-right group, was previously found guilty of "seditious conspiracy" for what prosecutors allege was an attempt to overthrow democracy.

Tarrio's sentence is the longest jail term to date among more than one thousand Capitol riot cases, exceeding that given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes back in May.

Rhodes was handed an 18-year jail term for his part in the riot.

He (Tarrio) wasn't actually at the riot, he was in Baltimore putting things on social media. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

In his defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot, a keyboard ninja who likes to talk trash.' Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

He was contrite before the court sentencing and said he was ashamed of himself. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

He said "please don't take away my forties". Tarrio is 39. Looks like his 40s AND 50s could be behind bars. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

RELATED: Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot

This article first appeared on 702 : 22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot