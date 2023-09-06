Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated' The Gauteng High Court is compelling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to decide on the sale of Mango Airlines. 8 September 2023 8:46 AM
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
View all Local
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general election... 8 September 2023 9:31 AM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Business
Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP' Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential. 8 September 2023 1:50 PM
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it. 8 September 2023 1:41 PM
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps. 8 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot Experience French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup at Alliance Française du Cap in Loop Street. 8 September 2023 11:15 AM
View all Sport
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
Calling all musician buskers! The Beyond Busking Programme is open for auditions Auditions for the Beyond Busking Programme will be held on 19 and 20 September - here's how to apply. 7 September 2023 5:14 PM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding

6 September 2023 12:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Loadshedding
Eskom power cuts
Stage 6

After a relatively calm period, the country has moved back to high levels of loadshedding and intense blackouts.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson.

This week Eskom announced a return to stage 6 loadshedding.

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the reason for this was due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units.

Mokwena says that a few units, including Kendal and Lethabo, have been brought back to service.

RELATED: Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo

Slowly but surely we are bringing these units back into service so we can lessen the stages of loadshedding.

Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson
© antonioguillem/123rf.com
© antonioguillem/123rf.com

She adds that the reason the planned maintenance is happening now is that they pushed back the maintenance that was supposed to have happened in winter to reduce the impact of loadshedding.

Mokwena also says that she understands how difficult this is for South Africans, but says the chairman of the Eskom board says we could see very low levels of loadshedding after two years if we are not ending it.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding




