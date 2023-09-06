



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson.

This week Eskom announced a return to stage 6 loadshedding.

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the reason for this was due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units.

Mokwena says that a few units, including Kendal and Lethabo, have been brought back to service.

RELATED: Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo

Slowly but surely we are bringing these units back into service so we can lessen the stages of loadshedding. Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

She adds that the reason the planned maintenance is happening now is that they pushed back the maintenance that was supposed to have happened in winter to reduce the impact of loadshedding.

Mokwena also says that she understands how difficult this is for South Africans, but says the chairman of the Eskom board says we could see very low levels of loadshedding after two years if we are not ending it.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding