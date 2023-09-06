



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including the damage to a part of China’s Great Wall.

A section of China’s Great Wall was recently severely damaged by construction workers who were trying to find a shortcut for their work.

They used an excavator to dig a ‘big gap’ in the wall, widening an already existing cavity in the wall so that the excavator could pass through.

They essentially made a small road going through the Great Wall of China. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

BBC News reports that police have made two arrests as the case remains under investigation.

“[They caused] irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and to the safety of the cultural relics,” police said.

This article first appeared on 702 : Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut