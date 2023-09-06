Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including the damage to a part of China’s Great Wall.
(Skip to 3:08)
A section of China’s Great Wall was recently severely damaged by construction workers who were trying to find a shortcut for their work.
They used an excavator to dig a ‘big gap’ in the wall, widening an already existing cavity in the wall so that the excavator could pass through.
They essentially made a small road going through the Great Wall of China.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
BBC News reports that police have made two arrests as the case remains under investigation.
“[They caused] irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and to the safety of the cultural relics,” police said.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Peking_Great_Wall-20071019-RM-115941.jpg
More from World
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas
France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.Read More
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot
In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'.Read More
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.Read More
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent
Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.Read More
Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story'
More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival.Read More
Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold
The R112 million (US$6 million) golden toilet was stolen nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home.Read More
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial
Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage.Read More