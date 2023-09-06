



Motheo Khoaripe is joined by Tim Atkin, international wine critic, commentator and Master of Wine to discuss the state of South Africa's wine industry.

Internationally renowned Master of Wine (MW) Tim Atkin has released his 2023 South Africa Special Report.

The annual report offers an in-depth analysis of the Cape wine scene and tasting notes for over 1,500 wines.

Atkin, a UK-based Master of Wine (MW) and wine journalist, says despite various challenges in recent years, South Africa is producing the “greatest wines in its history".

Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview.

I think, increasingly, it's an exploration of where to grow the best grapes. Tim Atkin, international wine critic, commentator and Master of Wine

I think what we've seen, certainly since 1994, is an increasing focus on place - i.e where are the best sites to get the best out of certain grapes and wine styles. Tim Atkin, international wine critic, commentator and Master of Wine

What also helps, says Atkin, is having excellent winemakers, both those who've been in the industry for years and the relatively newcomers.

Partly, people who were making wine before 1994, but the majority of them are winemakers who've come to the fore since the dawn of democracy. Tim Atkin, international wine critic, commentator and Master of Wine

RELATED: Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition

This article first appeared on 702 : Cheers! South Africa still making the best wines in the world says wine expert