A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the latest online trends.
Today's news includes a plane going viral for making a u-turn after a passenger experienced explosive diarrhoea which ran all the way through the aisle of the plane deeming the moment a "bio hazard."
Listen below.
If there was ever a case of a sh#tty situation, this is it.
Footage from a Barcelona-bound Delta flight that was forced to return to Atlanta shows the aftermath of a passenger's horrific bout of "explosive diarrhoea".
The diarrhoea was so bad that it ran into the aisle of the plane.
The pilot called this moment "a bio hazard" before u-turning back to the original take-off site.
The video shows patches of brown-soaked paper towels used to cover the "excrement."
Reports reveal that the crew aboard the flight were "amazing" as they cleaned up the mess for five hours, scrubbed jets, took out carpets and replaced them while the 336 passengers waited in limbo until the mess was cleaned up.
One passenger reportedly said that a crew member sprayed vanilla scented disinfected after the ordeal which didn't help - it just overlayed the poo smell which was "disgusting".
If you can stomach this one, watch the video shared by Xansby, on X (formerly Twitter).
Friedman says, "I have never ever seen footage like this. I am completely flabbergasted."
Hey, now we know of snakes and poop on a plane.
