U-Turn is undoing the past and creating a better future for the homeless





Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries.

Founded in 1997, U-turn is a "non-profit that exist to give homeless people the skills to overcome homelessness."

The NGO has a unique and effective programme in dealing with and overcoming homelessness.

This is done through a 4-phase approach:

Change readiness

Rehabilitation

Work-readiness

Employment

RELATED: CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years

RELATED: Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs

Pre-Covid, there were roughly 14 000 homeless people in Cape Town.

Since then, that number has jumped to roughly between 30 000 and 40 000, says Fitt.

In Claremont alone, which is where the organisation is based, the number of homeless people went from 100 to over 300.

Similarly in Mitchells Plain, the number has gone from 1000 to over 3000.

Fitt says that their ultimate goal is to not only address and solve homelessness, but to ensure that there is a life-changing future set up for these individuals to ensure that they can succeed and flourish in whatever it is that they wish to pursue.

To get involved, click here.

Homelessness continues to be a huge crisis in the city. Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO – U-Turn Ministries

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.