Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's ki... 6 September 2023 4:00 PM
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?) In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates. 6 September 2023 1:45 PM
View all Local
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years. 5 September 2023 11:37 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways' Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers... 5 September 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery A dinner-plate-sized surgical tool was found in a woman's body 18 months after delivering her baby via c-section in New Zealand. 6 September 2023 2:31 PM
U-Turn is undoing the past and creating a better future for the homeless U-turn Homeless Ministries is addressing the homelessness crisis in South Africa head on. 6 September 2023 2:02 PM
Stephen King says anti-vaxxers are not ‘going to like’ his new book 'Holly' follows a private investigator who looks into a string of disappearances during the height of the pandemic. 6 September 2023 1:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
US Open: Montjane and Ramphadi kick off their campaigns on a good foot The US Open happening from 5 September to 10 September becomes the first of the four majors to feature draw sizes of 16 players fo... 6 September 2023 1:42 PM
2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish? The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games. 6 September 2023 11:56 AM
Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023 The Springboks go head-to-head with Scotland in their World Cup opener in France this weekend. 6 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Sport
Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans. 6 September 2023 12:33 PM
A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air. 6 September 2023 12:24 PM
Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it' It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour. 6 September 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws. 6 September 2023 11:28 AM
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'. 6 September 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media

6 September 2023 12:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Costa Titch

The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.

Costa Titch’s mother Lara Langeveld has apologised after a live video was posted to the late rapper’s Instagram account.

The now-viral video shows Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.

RELATED: Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video

Speaking to News24, Langeveld says his manager has since been fired.

"It was unfortunate that his manager decided to post this video as it not only caused emotional distress to you, his fans, but to us as his family."

She added that the family would now be enlisting the help of a professional company to handle her son’s social media.

"To ensure that his musical legacy lives on, we will be posting new music and possibly video of old footage on his social media. We will try our utmost to ensure that we never have to deal with a situation like this one.”

The rapper passed away in March after collapsing at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.

RELATED: SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27


This article first appeared on 947 : Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media




6 September 2023 12:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Costa Titch

More from Entertainment

A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea

6 September 2023 12:24 PM

Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miley Cyrus - Image by Eva Rinaldi Flickr

Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'

6 September 2023 10:33 AM

It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex

6 September 2023 10:25 AM

What does a billionaire do after a life-changing purchase? If you're Elon Musk, you do this, surprisingly...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy

6 September 2023 10:05 AM

West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer and actress, Macy Gray. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bruce Baker

Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles

6 September 2023 9:57 AM

Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jim Pietryga

The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm

6 September 2023 9:38 AM

The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from video

[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'

5 September 2023 12:23 PM

Yes, this doggo was having a ball.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFK_OB8X30

Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!

5 September 2023 10:45 AM

The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman

5 September 2023 10:32 AM

Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freddie Mercury wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. © radub85/123rf.com

Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death

5 September 2023 9:59 AM

Mercury's life and career are being remembered decades after his death as the world marks his what would have been 77th birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent

Local

[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy

Entertainment

A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

There's a need for spiritual rebuilding in Joburg after CBD fire - Makhubele

6 September 2023 5:29 PM

20 people arrested at a vacant property in Joburg

6 September 2023 4:50 PM

Treasury defends SOE exemption from reporting irregular expenditure

6 September 2023 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA