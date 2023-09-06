Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media





Costa Titch’s mother Lara Langeveld has apologised after a live video was posted to the late rapper’s Instagram account.

The now-viral video shows Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.

Speaking to News24, Langeveld says his manager has since been fired.

"It was unfortunate that his manager decided to post this video as it not only caused emotional distress to you, his fans, but to us as his family."

She added that the family would now be enlisting the help of a professional company to handle her son’s social media.

"To ensure that his musical legacy lives on, we will be posting new music and possibly video of old footage on his social media. We will try our utmost to ensure that we never have to deal with a situation like this one.”

The rapper passed away in March after collapsing at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.

