Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

There have been social media reports of students being pushed out of classes or even schools in order to maintain or improve pass rates.

In 2019, it was announced that the national pass rate had improved to 81.3%, but only 37.6% of the learners who started in Grade 8 wrote and passed their matric exams.

This is not a new phenomenon, although reports are primarily anecdotal.

Manuel says that one of the difficulties of getting statistics is that no one from the school will admit that this is happening.

It is a problem and the problem stems from all the pressure that is put on schools to ensure that matriculants perform. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

It is wrong, it is indefensible, but it is happening. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

Manuel says that he thinks this primarily happens in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

However, he says it is disturbing when it happens this late in the year because the child does not have the option to pick up other subjects or make changes.

