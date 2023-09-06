Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
Clarence Ford is joined by lawyer Hans-Jurie Moolman of Moolman and Pienaar Inc to discuss the legalities of rates boycotts being seen by some as 'The Middle Class Revolt' against poor service delivery.
RELATED:Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Last month Wayne Duvenage CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) predicted that rates boycotts, like the ones seen in Durban recently, would soon become common place in South Africa.
Poor service delivery was at the heart of the action launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.
"It's going to become a more regular thing as we see the degradation of service delivery and these rising costs that come from the municipalities who just keep pushing up the values of properties well above inflation," said Duvenage at the time.
Going back over a decade, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in 2011 that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayer groups to refuse to pay their rates.
But what if, counters host Clarence Ford, you are being charged for refuse removal or sewage, and you are not getting that service, why can't you withhold payment?
Moolman explains that in some countries, not paying your rates can land you with a criminal record, but not in South Africa.
In our country, it's not the case. So it would be unlawful, it would simply not attract a criminal prosecution.Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.
What may happen if you withhold tax or you don't pay tax...it will not stop the municipality from pursuing legal action to recover those rates.Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.
There is an important distinction to be made between rates and consumption charges. Rates are not directly related to a specific service.Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.
There is a statutory duty imposed on municipalities to collect these rates and services...Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.
RELATED:How tax bargaining can help citizens get accountability from government
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Why government buying land and leasing it to black farmers has had its downfalls
Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?
In an attempt to improve pass rates, schools are reportedly “culling” students that do not perform well.Read More
Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding
After a relatively calm period, the country has moved back to high levels of loadshedding and intense blackouts.Read More
How global pharmaceutical actors 'bullied' SA with hefty COVID-19 vaccine prices
In 2021, the Health Justice Initiative lodged an application with the Department of Health and south access to COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts.Read More
Cheers! South Africa still making the best wines in the world says wine expert
Despite a tough few years (Covid, loadshedding) local winemakers are still producing world class wine says Tim Atkin.Read More
[LISTEN] How tax bargaining can help citizens get accountability from government
With poor service delivery across the board in South Africa, citizens can make a difference through tax bargaining.Read More
Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023
The Springboks go head-to-head with Scotland in their World Cup opener in France this weekend.Read More