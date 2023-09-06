Stephen King says anti-vaxxers are not ‘going to like’ his new book
Best-selling fiction author Stephen King said he is readying himself for a flood of hate following the release of his latest novel.
'Holly' follows a private investigator as she looks into a string of disappearances during the height of the pandemic.
The book begins with the character making a virtual appearance at the funeral of her mother, who continuously insisted she simply had the flu.
It's #HOLLY Day #ConstantReaders! @StephenKing's new novel hits shelves TODAY! https://t.co/PV3D3PkNVo pic.twitter.com/McIujivjrT' Scribner (@ScribnerBooks) September 5, 2023
Speaking to Rolling Stone, King explains that the novel is a ‘time capsule’ of that particular time that he was writing the book.
During that time, he was an outspoken advocate for social distancing and Covid-19 vaccination.
"I think that a lot of people are not going to like it…I think that a lot of people, particularly people on the other side of the COVID issue and the Trump issue, are going to give it one-star reviews on Amazon."
"But all I can say to those people is, knock yourself out,” King said.
